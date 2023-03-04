StockNews.com Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet raised H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.
H World Group Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ HTHT opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.