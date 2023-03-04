StockNews.com Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet raised H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in H World Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

