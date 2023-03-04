StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

