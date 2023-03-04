StockNews.com Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

