StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

