StockNews.com Upgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INSW. B. Riley raised their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

INSW opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,035. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

