Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Stratasys worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $173,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

