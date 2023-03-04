SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.78 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

