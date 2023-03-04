SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on A. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

A opened at $143.93 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

