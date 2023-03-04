Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 15.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $76.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

