Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.
About Target
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
