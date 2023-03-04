Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

NYSE TGT opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

