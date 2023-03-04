Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $437.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,810 shares of company stock worth $12,711,766 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

