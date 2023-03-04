Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHS. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
