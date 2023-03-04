Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.08% of Textron worth $982,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.