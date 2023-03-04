The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $228,000.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Andersons by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Andersons by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

