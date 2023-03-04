The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

