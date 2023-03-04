The Goldman Sachs Group Raises DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $39.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

