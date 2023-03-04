The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

KR stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.