The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

