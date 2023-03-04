The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Union by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

