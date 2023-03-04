The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,089 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 86,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 27.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.