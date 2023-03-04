Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 3,500 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $114,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

