TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in February

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TPCO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $0.28 on Friday. TPCO has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

TPCO Company Profile



TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

