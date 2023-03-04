TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in February

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TPCO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $0.28 on Friday. TPCO has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
TPCO Company Profile
