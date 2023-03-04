TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

TACT opened at $7.41 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $324,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.