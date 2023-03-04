Trease Kristina Van Sells 2,646 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

