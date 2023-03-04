Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Barclays increased their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

