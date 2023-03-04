Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Artivion were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

Artivion Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,241 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AORT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $554.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Artivion Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.