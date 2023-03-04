Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.70. Tuya shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 754,355 shares traded.

Tuya Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 180,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

