United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 10,449 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $47.41 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

