United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 485 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

