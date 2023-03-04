United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $2,526,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $55,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175,811 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,640,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

