United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

