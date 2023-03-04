United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $397,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

