United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after buying an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,842,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $169.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

