United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

