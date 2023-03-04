United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,331 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SRLN opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

