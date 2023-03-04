United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.38 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.