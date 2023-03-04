United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 325 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NICE Stock Up 1.2 %
NICE stock opened at $213.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
