United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.