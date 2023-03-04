United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.1 %

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

UFCS stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $717.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.