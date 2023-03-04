Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Gap Down to $26.97

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $25.92. Upbound Group shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 29,349 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80 and a beta of 1.75.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

