Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

