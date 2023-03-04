Vaxcyte, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($3.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday.

PCVX opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.00. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

