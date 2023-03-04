Vaxcyte, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($3.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
