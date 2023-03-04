Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,070 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 1.3 %

VTR stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

