VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Up 6.9 %

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

VMware stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

