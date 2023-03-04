Wells Fargo & Company Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $160,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.