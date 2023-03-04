Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.87% of Whole Earth Brands worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

FREE opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 0.49. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

