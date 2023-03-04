William Blair Comments on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

