William L. Meaney Sells 17,766 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.