Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

