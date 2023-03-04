Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,856 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $62,655,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 710.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 4,933,091 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Yamana Gold Company Profile

AUY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

